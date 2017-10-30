Golf-Woods to return to golf next month in Bahamas

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods announed on Monday that he will make his return at the Nov. 30–Dec. 3 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas after nine months away from competitive golf.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” tournament host and 14-time major champion Woods said in a statement.

”Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field...”

The 41-year-old American has only played six competitive rounds in the past two years while trying to recover from multiple back surgeries. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)