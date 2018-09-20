FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
September 20, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Google tells U.S. Congress it continues to allow developers to scan, share Gmail data

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google told U.S. senators that the company continues to allow developers to scan and share data from Gmail accounts, according to a letter made public Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Google logo in an office building in Zurich September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

Google defended its privacy practices for Gmail, the email service used by 1.4 billion people around the world, telling senators that developers may share data as “long as they are transparent” with users about how they are using data and get consent.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.