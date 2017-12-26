FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google looking to launch stores in India to boost Pixel sales - report
#Technology News
December 26, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Google looking to launch stores in India to boost Pixel sales - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Alphabet Inc’s Google is looking to launch brick-and-mortar stores in India to boost sales of its Pixel smartphones, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

A man stands in front of a screen during a Google event in New Delhi, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Google is exploring the idea of physical stores after finding an encouraging response to more than a dozen pop-up stores opened in malls across the country to showcase the second generation Pixel phones, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/2kZlLkW)

Google responded to a Reuters query saying that it does not comment on rumours or speculations.

India is the world’s second biggest wireless market with 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, which is currently dominated by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and Chinese players including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

Reporting Bby Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
