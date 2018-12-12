Google weighs steps to open representative office in Vietnam - government

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

HANOI (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) is studying steps to open a representative office in Vietnam, the government of the Southeast Asian nation said on its website, citing Google’s Senior Vice President Kent Walker.

The news comes as a controversial cybersecurity law is set to take effect at the beginning of next year, requiring global technology firms to open local offices and store data in the country.

“Google is studying steps to open a representative office in Vietnam,” the website quoted Kent as saying on Tuesday, and adding it would follow a principle of ensuring that host country regulations do not contradict international commitments.