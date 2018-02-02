FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 12:55 AM / in 19 hours

GoPro misses revenue forecast for holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GoPro Inc missed its forecast for holiday-quarter revenue on Thursday as it struggles to drive demand for its flagship action cameras.

Revenue fell 38.1 percent to $334.8 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net loss narrowed to $55.8 million or 41 cents per share from $115.7 million or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company in January pre-announced its fourth quarter results and estimated revenue of $340 million. It also announced plans to exit its Karma drone business.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru

