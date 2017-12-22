FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's AIK bank plans to buy rest of Slovenian Gorenjska Banka
Sections
Featured
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
World
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Company News
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 4 days ago

Serbia's AIK bank plans to buy rest of Slovenian Gorenjska Banka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Serbia’s AIK bank plans to announce a takeover bid for all shares of Slovenian Gorenjska Banka, AIK said in a statement on Friday without disclosing the bid value.

AIK owns 21 percent of Gorenjska and is due to buy another 37.7 percent from finance and tourism company Sava, according to a report by news agency STA earlier this month.

That would raise AIK’s stake in Gorenjska to over 50 percent, obliging the lender to make a bid for the rest of the shares at the same price at which it would buy the stake from Sava.

Gorenjska has a market stake of about 4.7 percent in Slovenia, according to balance sheet assets. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.