Chevron's Gorgon LNG export plant shuts third unit for maintenance -trade
#Regulatory News
November 15, 2017 / 4:17 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Chevron's Gorgon LNG export plant shuts third unit for maintenance -trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chevron’s Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Australia shut down its third production unit on Wednesday for a planned maintenance lasting up to Dec. 25, trade sources said.

Chevron declined to comment on operational matters.

Several traders said the plant would resume output on Dec. 25 but some sources said the maintenance period could vary, with a potential return after one week.

Work seeks to help address what is expected to be a long-term issue related to the plant’s heat-exchangers, limiting the project’s productive capacity.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans

