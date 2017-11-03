UPDATE 1-Lessor Goshawk Aviation's CFO quits to set up new fund -sources

* Goshawk Aviation CFO Anand Ramachandran resigns -sources

* Natixis global aviation finance head also resigns -sources

* The two to team up for new aviation fund -sources (Adds details of a senior executive from Natixis quitting)

By Anshuman Daga

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Dublin-based lessor Goshawk Aviation has resigned and is looking to set up an aviation fund, sources said, at a time when an influx of global capital is reshaping the sector as a significant new asset class.

Anand Ramachandran, one of the founders of Goshawk, has about 20 years of international aviation and finance experience. Goshawk is owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and NWS Holdings Ltd.

The sources said French bank Natixis’ global head of aviation finance, Ramki Sundaram, had also resigned and was teaming up with Ramachandran to set up the new fund.

Sundaram has been with Natixis since 2015 and previously worked at Investec Bank, a major lender in the aviation market.

Natixis declined comment.

There was no response to Reuters’ queries sent to Ramachandran and Sundaram’s LinkedIn accounts and to Goshawk seeking comment for this story.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Since its launch in November 2013, Goshawk has grown into one of the top 20 worldwide aircraft lessors in the $260 billion-strong sector that is attracting investors from China, Japan, Korea and Western countries.

Goshawk’s committed and managed fleet stands at 114 planes, on lease to 41 airlines in 30 countries, valued at $5.8 billion. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)