2 months ago
Warsaw Stock Exchange shareholders appoint Dietl as CEO
June 19, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

Warsaw Stock Exchange shareholders appoint Dietl as CEO

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.

Dietl is the bourse's fifth CEO since 2013 and third since the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) took power in 2015.

A former adviser to President Andrzej Duda, he will replace Jaroslaw Grzywinski, who was appointed as acting CEO in March.

The state holds a 51.8 percent stake in the exchange. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)

