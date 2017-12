SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Grab said it launched its services in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, officially expanding its presence to an eighth country in Southeast Asia.

The company said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministry of public works and transport of Cambodia to support infrastructure development.

Global ride-hailing firm Uber is also available in Phnom Penh. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)