May 21, 2018 / 8:15 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Grab to partner with Maybank for mobile wallet in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Grab will partner with Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s biggest bank, to drive the usage and adoption of its GrabPay mobile wallet, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

A Grab taxi queues while waiting for passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in the metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2016. This logo has been updated and is no longer in use. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Grab, which received its e-money licence from Bank Negara Malaysia in 2017, is set to launch GrabPay mobile wallet in beta in the coming weeks in Malaysia, it said.

While GrabPay is available in various applications in other countries, Malaysia would become the second market where the wallet can be used to make purchases in restaurants and shops.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

