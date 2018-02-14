FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 14, 2018 / 10:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia's Graincorp says FY18 profit to fall on dry weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Graincorp Ltd, said on Thursday it expects underlying profit for its fiscal year 2018 to be lower than the prior year’s performance due to prolonged hot weather in eastern Australia.

The country’s largest listed bulk grain handler expects underlying profit after tax for fiscal 2018 to be between A$50 million ($39.63 million) and A$70 million, below than A$142 million recorded in fiscal 2017, it said in a statement.

Underlying earnings before interest, depreciation and tax are expected to come in between A$240 million and A$265 million, below fiscal year 2017’s actual performance of A$390 million, it added. ($1 = 1.2618 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.