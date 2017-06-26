Canada's Richardson buys European Oat Millers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 26 (Reuters) - Richardson International, one of Canada's largest grain handlers, said on Monday that it had purchased European Oat Millers in a deal that expands its geographic reach.

The acquisition of European Oat Millers, the second-largest oat miller in Europe, closed on June 15, Richardson said in a statement. Both companies are privately owned.

Winnipeg-based Richardson intends to increase manufacturing capacity of European Oat Millers, which is based in Bedford, England, and look for other opportunities to expand globally, Chief Executive Curt Vossen said.

The companies did not announce terms of the deal.

Richardson, a Canadian handler of canola, wheat and other crops, expanded into oat milling in 2013, and owns three oat processing plants in Canada and one in the United States.