MOSCOW/PARIS, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A grain trading firm called Sierentz Global Merchants Vostok was registered in Moscow on Nov. 1 and is headed by former Louis Dreyfus commercial director in Russia Maxim Belyakov, a Russian government registry showed.

The registry showed that the Russian firm was linked to Sierentz Global Merchants in Switzerland. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Katya Golubkova)