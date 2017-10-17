FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Dreyfus trader to head Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine -registry
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2017 / 3:08 PM / in 5 days

Ex-Dreyfus trader to head Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine -registry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A grain trading firm called Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine was registered on Oct. 9, headed by former Louis Dreyfus trader Lamprakis Lazos, a Ukrainian government registry showed.

The registry showed that the Ukrainian firm was linked to Sierentz Global Merchants in Switzerland.

Several sources had said earlier this month that a group of ex-Louis Dreyfus traders including Lazos were planning to launch a new business targeting the Ukrainian market.

One of the sources had linked the project to Sierentz Global Merchants, which was registered last month in Switzerland.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev, writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.