Ex-Dreyfus trader to head Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine -registry

KIEV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A grain trading firm called Sierentz Global Merchants Ukraine was registered on Oct. 9, headed by former Louis Dreyfus trader Lamprakis Lazos, a Ukrainian government registry showed.
The registry showed that the Ukrainian firm was linked to Sierentz Global Merchants in Switzerland.
Several sources had said earlier this month that a group of ex-Louis Dreyfus traders including Lazos were planning to launch a new business targeting the Ukrainian market.
One of the sources had linked the project to Sierentz Global Merchants, which was registered last month in Switzerland.
