UPDATE 1-Analyst cuts Ukraine 2017/18 maize harvest, export forecast

(Adds quotes, details, table) KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Analyst UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday cut Ukraine's 2017/18 maize export forecast by 2.6 percent to 19 million tonnes due to a smaller harvest and tight competition from South American countries. The consultancy lowered its forecast of the 2017 maize harvest to 24.7 million tonnes from its previous estimate of 25 million because of a smaller-than-expected maize yield, it said in a statement. Ukraine harvested 26.2 million tonnes of maize in 2016 and exported 21.2 million tonnes. But a jump in supply from Brazil and other South American countries is likely to affect Ukrainian sales to its main export destinations like the European Union and the Middle East. "Exports to EU countries fell by 38 percent in the first three months of the season, to 827,200 tonnes. In turn, Brazil actually increased supplies to this market tenfold to 2.585 million tonnes," UkrAgroConsult said. It said Ukraine had also lost its market share in Iran, Egypt and South Korea. The consultancy said that this adversity was offset by growing interest of China, Turkey and Israel. China imported 540,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize compared with 1,400 tonnes in September-November 2016/17. Turkey bought 130,000 tonnes compared with 140 tonnes, while Israel increased its imports from Ukraine by 63 percent to 243,550 tonnes. UKRAINE 2017/18 MAIZE SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE 2017/18 2016/17 open stocks (tonnes) 405,000 865,000 acreage harvested (ha) 4,350,000 4,200,000 yield (T/ha) 5.68 6.24 harvest (tonnes) 24,700,000 26,200,000 supply (tonnes) 25,135,000 27,095,000 exports (tonnes) 19,000,000 21,200,000 demand (tonnes) 24,740,000 26,690,000 ending stocks(tonnes) 395,000 405,000 (UkrAgroConsult) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Louise Heavens)