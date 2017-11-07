FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Analyst cuts Ukraine 2017 maize crop forecast by 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 7, 2017 / 6:58 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Analyst cuts Ukraine 2017 maize crop forecast by 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds table, details)
    KIEV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - UkrAgroConsult consultancy on
Tuesday lowered its forecast for Ukraine's 2017 maize harvest to
25.5 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes due to a fall in
yield caused by poor weather.
    A smaller harvest would reduce the exportable Ukrainian
maize surplus by around 7 percent in the 2017/18 marketing
season to 19.7 million to 19.8 million tonnes, UkrAgroConsult
said in a statement.
    Ukraine harvested 26.2 million tonnes of maize in 2016 and
the exports totalled 21.2 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season.
    
    UKRAINE 2017/18 MAIZE SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE 
    
                              2017/18           2016/17
 opening stocks (tonnes)      405,000           865,000
   area harvested (ha)       4,350,000         4,200,000
      yield (T/ha)             5.86              6.24
    harvest (tonnes)        25,500,000        26,200,000
     supply (tonnes)        25,935,000        27,095,000
    exports (tonnes)        19,800,000        21,200,000
     demand (tonnes)        25,540,000        26,690,000
 ending stocks (tonnes)       395,000           405,000
 (UkrAgroConsult)

 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.