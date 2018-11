A petrol bomb explodes next to riot policemen following a rally marking the 45th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police and protesters clashed in central Athens on Saturday after a march to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta.

Police fired teargas to disperse dozens of hooded protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs at them in the bohemian Exarchia district.