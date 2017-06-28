FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek private sector bank deposits rise in May, still at 16-year lows
June 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a month ago

Greek private sector bank deposits rise in May, still at 16-year lows

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits rose in May after a small drop in the previous month, remaining at levels last seen 16 years ago, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Business and household deposits rose to 119.42 billion euros ($135.7 billion), their lowest level since November 2001, from 118.99 billion in April.

Greek banks have seen small deposit inflows over the space of a year after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gaps.

"In May, deposits of the private sector increased by 638 million euros, compared with a decrease of 139 million euros in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent in the previous month," the Bank of Greece said. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

