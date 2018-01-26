Greek corporate, household bank deposits rise 2.0 pct m/m end Dec

ATHENS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits increased by 2.0 percent in December, rising for a third straight month, central bank data showed on Friday.

Business and household deposits rose to 126.35 billion euros ($157.37 billion) from 123.86 billion in November.

Greek banks have seen small deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

While they remain dependent on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gaps, banks have reduced their exposure. ($1 = 0.8029 euros) (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas)