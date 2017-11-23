FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 25.8 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 2 days ago

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 25.8 bln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 1.1 billion euros to 25.8 billion euros ($30.5 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected improved liquidity conditions, taking into account private sector deposit flows and banks’ access to financial markets, it said. The ELA ceiling is valid up to December 14 inclusive.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.

In June last year the ECB reinstated Greek banks’ access to its cheap funding operations, allowing lenders to reduce their dependence on the emergency liquidity lifeline.

ELA funding to Greek lenders dropped by 5.74 billion euros, or 20 percent, to 22.75 billion euros in October compared to the previous month. ($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.