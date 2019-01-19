Anarchist group claims December attack on Athens church

ATHENS (Reuters) - An anarchist group on Saturday said it was responsible for an explosive device that wounded a police officer and a civilian outside a church in central Athens last month.

The group, which calls itself the ‘Iconoclastic Sect’, made the claim on a Spanish web page, and said December’s attack outside the Saint Dionysios church in the heavily policed, upmarket Kolonaki neighbourhood, was just the start.

“Our hands will not tremble when the time comes to spill blood, we won’t show mercy or sensitivity towards our enemies,” the group said on the website.

A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters that it was taking seriously the claim for the attack, which took place just before the church was due to open for a service in late December.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, state buildings, police and politicians are not uncommon in Greece, which has a long history of political violence.