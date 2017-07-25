FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
Germany welcomes Greek bond move; says Athens must consolidate trust
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 25, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 12 days ago

Germany welcomes Greek bond move; says Athens must consolidate trust

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry on Tuesday welcomed a move by Greece to sell debt to private investors for the first time in three years, saying Greece now needed to stabilise trust, bolster reforms and complete a third bailout review on time.

"The return of Greece to the capital markets was and is the goal of the ongoing adjustment programme. We therefore welcome the fact that Greece has the chance to return to the market on a step-by-step basis," a ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Now it must cement newly won trust, further strengthen reforms and complete the coming third programme review on time," she said.

Long-term implementation of reforms and credibility were essential to secure the enduring trust of markets, she added.

Athens says Tuesday's sale of a new five-year bond is a test run to ensure Greece can rely on market funding next year. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.