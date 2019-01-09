Greek police seize narcotics in berries sent from Brazil

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek authorities have broken a drugs ring importing narcotics into the country as dehydrated ‘superfood’ berries implanted with cocaine, police said on Wednesday.

Police in Athens said they had confiscated 36 kg (79 lb) of acai berries, which could have as much as 18 kg (39 lb) of cocaine extracted from them in a rehydration process.

Six people were being questioned in connection with the find, a police statement said. The quantities were being sent by post from Brazil.