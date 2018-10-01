FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greece targets higher growth, bigger primary surplus in 2019: draft budget

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Monday unveiled next year’s budget draft, aiming to attain a bigger primary surplus than that agreed with its international creditors and projecting that economic growth will pick up to 2.5 percent.

A view shows the cityscape of Athens, Greece, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

Officially out of bailouts since late August, Athens will aim for a primary budget surplus, excluding debt servicing outlays, of 4.14 percent of gross domestic product, from a projected 3.74 percent this year.

The budget draft forecasts public debt will ease to 170.2 percent of GDP next year from an expected 183 percent in 2018.

The budget draft said the government does not intend to apply already legislated pension cuts next year.

Reporting by Athens Newsroom

