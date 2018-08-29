Fire breaks out on Greek passenger ferry, sails back to Piraeus port

ATHENS (Reuters) - A passenger ferry with 1,016 people onboard is sailing back to the port of Piraeus after a fire broke out while the vessel was en route to Chania, on the island of Crete, the Greek coast guard said on Wednesday.

There were not immediate reports of injuries, a coast guard official told Reuters.

The Eleftherios Venizelos ship with 875 passengers and 141 crew was sailing off the island of Hydra, when it notified the coast guard that a car parking compartment caught fire around midnight.

The situation is not worrying and the ferry is expected to dock at Piraeus in about 10 minutes, the official added.