Greek PM says settlement of WW2 reparations claim would boost German ties

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) after their meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday a settlement of a Greek reparations claim against Germany over Nazi occupation of the country could tighten relations.

Calling it a difficult and ‘sensitive’ issue for Greeks, Mitsotakis said he hoped that ‘this chapter could someday close’. Greece sent a diplomatic note to Germany earlier this year urging it to discuss Athens’s claim for war reparations.

“We look forward to a positive response and I am convinced that a final settlement of this issue would be exceptionally useful for the further strengthening of relations between our two peoples,” Mitsotakis said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.