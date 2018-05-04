FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 12:30 PM / in an hour

No casualties after Turkish cargo ship collides with Greek warship: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - There were no casualties after a Turkish cargo ship collided with a Greek warship in the Aegean Sea early on Friday, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport said.

The Greek navy earlier said one its gunboats was nudged by a Turkish cargo vessel while on patrol for unauthorised migrant crossings in the Aegean.

“We have received information that there is no threat of sinkage, death, casualties or environmental pollution,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan

