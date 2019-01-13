Greek junior coalition partner says to pull ministers from government

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, head of the junior coalition party in government, on Sunday announced his resignation from the post in protest at an accord seeking to end a decades-old row over the name of neighbouring Macedonia.

It was not immediately clear how Kammenos’ move would affect the future of the government coalition.

Kammenos, whose right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) party props up the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, has long opposed the name deal with Macedonia which was signed between the two countries last year, saying it is a national sellout.