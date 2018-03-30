FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Issues remain in Macedonia name dispute, talks to continue: U.N. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Unresolved issues remain in talks between Athens and Skopje for a solution to a long-standing dispute over Macedonia’s name and talks will continue, United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz said on Friday.

Macedonian passports are seen in Skopje, Macedonia January 12, 2018. Picture taken January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski/Files

Nimetz was speaking in Vienna after talks with the foreign ministers of both countries.

“A series of meetings will continue in the future... what I can say is that there are difficult issues pending which must be resolved, but in my opinion there is big improvement in various issues,” Nimetz said, in comments translated into Greek.

“We are working constructively, we had constructive meetings and that allows us to be optimistic for the future,” he said.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas

