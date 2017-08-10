FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four bidders express interest in Athens metro expansion project
August 10, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 months ago

Four bidders express interest in Athens metro expansion project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Four bidders have expressed interest in Greece’s tender for a 1.45 billion euro ($1.70 billion) project to expand the Athens metro, state-owned Attiko Metro said on Thursday.

The interested investors are Greek contractor GEK Terna with France’s Vinci and Siemens; J&P Avax with Italy’s Ghella and France’s Alstom; Greek construction firm Aktor with Hitachi Rail Italy; Spain’s FCC with Archirodon and Mytilineos.

State-owned Attiko Metro will complete a shortlist of potential contractors by the end of the year. Short-listed investors will then have to submit technical and financial bids for the project, which will be co-financed by European funds and loans by the European Investment Bank.

Construction of the 13km expansion is expected to begin in 2019 and will be completed within eight years. ($1 = 0.8532 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)

