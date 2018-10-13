FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 13, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Eleven die in head-on collision on Greek motorway: police

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Eleven people, thought to be migrants, died in Greece on Saturday when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames, police said.

The 11 individuals were travelling close to the city of Kavala in the north-east of the country when their mini-van collided with the truck in the early hours.

The truck driver managed to escape but occupants of the other vehicle were trapped and died in the blaze, police said.

Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.