Eleven die in head-on collision on Greek motorway: police

ATHENS (Reuters) - Eleven people, thought to be migrants, died in Greece on Saturday when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames, police said.

The 11 individuals were travelling close to the city of Kavala in the north-east of the country when their mini-van collided with the truck in the early hours.

The truck driver managed to escape but occupants of the other vehicle were trapped and died in the blaze, police said.