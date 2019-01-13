Greek PM says to call a confidence vote in parliament

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras makes statements to the press following his meeting with resigned coalition partner Panos Kammenos (not pictured) in Athens, Greece, January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday he would request a confidence vote in parliament after his junior coalition partner quit in protest at an accord seeking to end a decades-old row over the name of neighbouring Macedonia.

Tsipras has said he would ask for a confidence vote before the Macedonia deal comes to parliament if his junior coalition partner Panos Kammenos, head of the right-wing Independents Greeks party, withdrew his support to the ruling coalition.