Greece to submit request on early IMF loan repayment this week: PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a news conference at the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki, Greece, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

THESSALONIKI, Greece (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister will submit an official request to his eurozone peers this week to repay a loan to the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on Sunday.

“The relevant request will be submitted by the finance minister to the Eurogroup on Friday,” Mitsotakis said.

“Our aim is for Greece to return to the investment grade as soon as possible to be able to borrow at even lower rates.”