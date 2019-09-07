Economic News
September 7, 2019 / 6:33 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises to stick to reforms

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during the opening of the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki, Greece September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

THESSALONIKI (Reuters) - Greece’s conservative prime minister outlined tax cuts that will benefit businesses and austerity-hit Greeks next year and promised to continue reforms which he said would help the country gain credibility after a huge debt crisis.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said corporate tax would be cut to 24% in 2020 from 28% currently and taxation on dividends would be halved to 5%. The tax-free threshold on incomes would be maintained, he said, promising to lower the tax rate to 9% from 22% on incomes up to 10,000 euros annually.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou in Athens.

