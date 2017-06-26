FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Greece relaunches tender to sell majority stake in gas grid
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 26, 2017 / 3:42 PM / a month ago

Greece relaunches tender to sell majority stake in gas grid

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday relaunched a tender for the sale of a majority stake in its natural gas grid operator DESFA, the country's privatisation agency said.

Under its latest international bailout, Greece has agreed to sell state assets including a 66 percent stake in DESFA. It aims to conclude the divestment by the end of the year.

Italy's SNAM has said it was interested in buying the stake.

A previous 400 million euro ($448 million) deal to sell the stake to Azerbaijan's SOCAR fell through last November after Athens raised DESFA's tariffs by less than SOCAR had expected and SOCAR demanded a lower price. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.