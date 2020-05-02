Quake strikes south of Crete, but no reports of damage

(Reuters) - An earthquake struck south of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said here, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. The centre first reported the quake at a strong 6.5 magnitude.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.

Greece is in an earthquake-prone zone and tremors are common. There were no reports of casualties or damage, police, the fire brigade and civil protection authorities said.