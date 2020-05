(Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck south of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.