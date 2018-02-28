FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated a day ago

Greek PM reshuffles cabinet, keeps key finance, foreign ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made limited changes to his cabinet on Wednesday after a minister bowed out in a housing allowance row, keeping his key finance minister months before the country exits a bailout programme in August.

Tsipras switched some ministers around in an effort to improve government work and boost his party’s popularity ratings, bringing in few new faces.

He gave Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragassakis, the Economy and Development portfolio after Dimitri Papadimitriou quit his post this week in response to public anger over his wife’s use of a housing allowance.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Michele Kambas

