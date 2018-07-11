Moscow says will respond to Greece's expulsion of Russian diplomats: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The foreign ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday it would respond in kind to Greece’s expulsion of two Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported.

Greece will expel two Russian diplomats and ban entry to another two for activities inconsistent with their status, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment on the report from Greek authorities.

The newspaper said the move followed perceived attempts by the diplomats to undermine a name-change agreement Greece brokered with the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia last month, ending a decades-old diplomatic standoff.