August 6, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia summons Greek ambassador in Moscow over diplomatic row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Greece’s ambassador in Moscow to inform him of Russia’s response to “unfriendly actions” taken by Athens in July amid a diplomatic row between the countries, the ministry said.

Athens last month expelled two Russian diplomats and barred two other people from entering the country for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal that would allow Macedonia to join NATO.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

