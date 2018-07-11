FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Greece asked for diplomats expulsion July 6 - Greek diplomatic source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece had informed Russia on July 6 that it planned to expel Russian diplomats from the country for illegal activities connected to rallies against a deal with Macedonia, a Greek diplomatic source told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We had issued warnings to Russian authorities for some time over (the actions of) these specific 4 diplomats and civilians, and on Friday it was officially raised, giving them a reasonable period of a few days to leave the country,” the source told Reuters.

The allegations concerned involvement in rallies against a deal with Macedonia and attempts to offer money to state officials, the source said.

Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou

