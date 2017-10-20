FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek police arrest Syrian suspected of terrorism overseas
#World News
October 20, 2017 / 8:22 AM / in 5 days

Greek police arrest Syrian suspected of terrorism overseas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police said they arrested a 32-year old Syrian man suspected of involvement in terrorist acts abroad.

The man was arrested on Thursday in the northern city of Alexandroupolis and is expected to appear before a state prosecutor on Friday, police said in a statement.

The man had requested asylum in northern Greece. A police official said he was arrested for violating a restriction order imposed after his wife accused him of participating in “terrorist acts”.

“We are investigating his participation, and its extent, in past terrorist acts outside Greece,” police said.

Authorities were also examining photographs found on his mobile phone, the police source said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; editing by John Stonestreet

