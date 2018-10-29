FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 29, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Greek students clash with police in central Athens

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek youths clashed with police in central Athens on Monday as a protest march turned violent when it reached parliament’s Syntagma square.

Protesters threw stones, flares and petrol bombs at police who responded with responded with teargas.

The incidents occurred during a march by students to parliament, protesting a draft bill changing university entrance requirements.

Reuters witnesses saw at least three petrol bombs hurled by demonstrators, who also threw flares. Police responded with rounds of teargas.

Reporting by Athens newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

