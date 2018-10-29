Greek students clash with police in central Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek youths clashed with police in central Athens on Monday as a protest march turned violent when it reached parliament’s Syntagma square.

Protesters threw stones, flares and petrol bombs at police who responded with responded with teargas.

The incidents occurred during a march by students to parliament, protesting a draft bill changing university entrance requirements.

Reuters witnesses saw at least three petrol bombs hurled by demonstrators, who also threw flares. Police responded with rounds of teargas.