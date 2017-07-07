FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to auction 625 mln euros of three-month T-bills on July 12
July 7, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a month ago

Greece to auction 625 mln euros of three-month T-bills on July 12

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($713.50 million) of three-month treasury bills on July 12 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Athens rolled over three-month T-bills last month, with the paper priced to yield 2.70 percent.

In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be July 14. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting Lefteris Papadimas)

