2 months ago
Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady
June 14, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 2 months ago

Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale earlier this month. The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the previous auction.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is June 16. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

