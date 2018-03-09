FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated a day ago

Greece to auction 625 mln euros of 12-month T-bills on March 14 - debt agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($769.06 million)of 12-month treasury bills on March 14, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

It would be the first such T-bill issue since the country’s debt crisis broke out in 2010.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be March 16. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30 percent of the auctioned amount until March 15, PDMA said. ($1 = 0.8127 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
