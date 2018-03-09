UPDATE 1-Greece to auction 625 mln euros of 12-month T-bills on March 14 - debt agency

(Adds details)

ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($769 million)of 12-month treasury bills on March 14, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

It would be the first such T-bill issue since the country’s debt crisis broke out eight years ago.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be March 16. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30 percent of the auctioned amount until March 15, PDMA said.

A finance ministry official said on Thursday that the move was aimed at “filling the yield curve with a one-year maturity.”

Greece is working to facilitate its access to bond markets as it prepares to emerge from its current international bailout, the third since 2010, in August.

It sold debt to private investors for the first time in three years in July via a new five-year bond. In November it invited private holders of about 30 billion euros in Greek debt to swap 20 small bonds for five new ones with maturities ranging from 5 to 25 years.

It subsequently issued a seven-year bond last month. ($1 = 0.8127 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Renee Maltezou)