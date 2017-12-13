FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield drops
December 13, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month treasury bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

It sold the new paper at a yield of 1.60 percent, down from 1.75 percent in a previous sale this month. The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.

In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.87, up from 1.72 in the previous auction. Settlement date is Dec. 15. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

