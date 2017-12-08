Bulgaria says border treaty revision not beneficial for regional stability

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday any discussion about a revision of the treaty defining the borders of its neighbours Greece and Turkey would not help stability in the region.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with members of Muslim community in Komotini, Greece, December 8, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Turkish Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The statement comes a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said during a visit to Greece that some details in the Treaty of Lausanne, which established the borders of modern-day Turkey, were unclear and that a lasting solution to issues in the Aegean and Cyprus was needed.

“Bulgaria believes that a discussion of peace treaties and existing borders is not beneficial to the international community and stability in the region,” the ministry said.

“Any revision of international treaties may only be done by mutual agreement between the countries in accordance with international law,” it said, urging its neighbours to “continue on the path of dialogue”.

The ministry said it had discussed the issue with the Turkish ambassador to Sofia.

Erdogan, making the first visit by a Turkish president to Greece in 65 years, said Muslims in the Greek border region of Western Thrace were not able to choose their own chief mufti, while Christian communities in Turkey enjoyed greater freedom to choose their patriarchs, suggesting the treaty was not being applied fairly.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos also ruled out a revision of the 1923 Lausanne treaty.